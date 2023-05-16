On Tuesday, April 25, Kristina’s Cakery hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of their new location in Millville. Friends, family, fellow Chamber members and community members were in attendance.
Owner Kristina Malone has owned and operated Kristina’s Kitchen in Millville alongside her husband, Sean, since early 2020. Kristina’s Cakery was created so that she could grow and share her passion for baking and educating. Kristina Malone and her staff at Kristina’s Cakery create cakes and pastries on a daily basis or for special occasions.
Visit Kristina’s Cakery at 32828 Reba Road, Suite C, Millville, or call (302) 542-6758. To request a custom order, email Kristina Malone directly at kristinas.cakery23@gmail.com.