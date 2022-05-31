For the second time, Scott Kammerer has been named to Nation’s Restaurant News list of the most influential CEOs in the country. Kammerer is president of SoDel Concepts, a Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality group. He is one of 98 honorees on the list, which is released every two years. In the interim, SoDel Concepts opened Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island and Ocean View Brewing Company in Ocean View. In addition, the company purchased Surf Bagel, which has two locations, with a third under development.
SoDel Concepts currently has 17 restaurants, three sports concessions and a wedding-and-event venue. The company recently handled all the catering for a tripleheader NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway.
A New Jersey native, Kammerer is currently on the National Restaurant Association board. He was previously chairman of the Delaware Restaurant Association and received the DRA’s Cornerstone Award and the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s Marvin S. Gilman Superstars in Business Award.
“These honors — and they truly are honors — represent the hard work of our entire team,” said Kammerer, who started his culinary career in 1992 as a dishwasher. “From our directors of operations to our chefs to our servers, this dedicated family keeps SoDel Concepts running smoothly when we might be catering a huge event, entertaining summer tourists or opening a new restaurant.”
He credited his wife, Lisa, with supporting him personally and professionally. She is one of the interior designers on the team. “In short, I could not do it without her,” he said.
Kammerer also founded SoDel Cares to support local nonprofits that help children, at-risk youths and adults. To date, the nonprofit has contributed more than $740,000 to area charities.
View the full slide show of influential CEOs at www.nrn.com. For information on SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.