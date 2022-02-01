Jack Lingo Realtor recently congratulated Associate Broker Shirley Kalvinsky for winning the Sussex County Association of Realtors (SCAOR) 2021 Educator of the Year Award. The award recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring the instructor who has made the most outstanding contributions to SCAOR’s educational efforts.
Kalvinsky was surprised with the award while teaching a Zoom class. She had been nominated by several individuals, whose comments included, “Shirley’s commitment to preparing new agents for the world of real estate during class and after class is incredible. Shirley is often contacted as a resource when agents have questions, and this speaks to the respect others have for her knowledge of our profession.” Kalvinsky was previously named SCAOR’s Educator of the Year in both 2008 and 2015.
Regarding this year’s award, she remarked, “Education has always been a prime focus in my life. From teaching women how to be legal secretaries to coordinating religious education teachers to participating in a long history of real estate education, I have always wanted to share my knowledge and experience. No matter what phase of my life I happen to be in, I always want to give back. Interaction through education with other Realtors resolving issues has helped me do that. I am humbled and grateful to be recognized as SCAOR’s 2021 Educator of the Year.”
“Jack Lingo Realtor is incredibly grateful for the wonderful work Shirley does for both the company and the wider Sussex County, Del. real estate industry,” representatives said. “She is a truly invaluable asset to our area.”