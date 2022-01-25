Dr. Michael Kalil, D.O., a hospitalist in Beebe Healthcare’s Intensive Care Unit, second from left, is the recipient of Beebe’s LOVE Letter award for his efforts to make a difference for a patient and his wife. Also pictured, from left, are: Rick Schaffner, executive VP and COO of Beebe Healthcare; Dr. William Chasanov, D.O., VP and Chief Population Health officer; and Chris Lowell, manager of Inpatient Practice Operations.