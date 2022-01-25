Beebe Healthcare recognized Dr. Michael Kalil, DO, as the November recipient of the Living Our Values Every Day (LOVE) Letter Award.
Kalil, a hospitalist in the Intensive Care Unit, was awarded the recognition for going above and beyond to make a difference for a patient and his wife.
One of Kalil’s patients was in very serious condition. After contacting the patient’s wife about the severity of the situation, she replied that she couldn’t get to the hospital because she was unable to drive in the dark.
“Hearing this, Dr. Kalil assisted in arranging for the police to bring the patient’s wife to the hospital,” wrote Danielle Funk, a nurse who submitted the nomination letter. “Shortly after her arrival, the patient passed peacefully with his wife by his side.”
“Kalil’s quick, creative and compassionate thinking enabled the patient’s wife to have the opportunity to say goodbye to her husband,” Beebe representatives said. “Through his efforts, Michael has demonstrated many of the Beebe values, including ‘build trusting relationships with compassion and kindness,’ and ‘act with passion and love for others to make a difference.’”
Beebe Healthcare’s LOVE Letter recognition program is similar to an employee-of-the-month program. Team members are encouraged to send LOVE notes to other team members during the course of the month. A committee then evaluates the LOVE. notes and selects one to receive the monthly LOVE Letter award. Winners are announced in a surprise ceremony in which the committee visits the winner in his or her department and presents the award.
Employees selected for the award receive:
- A parking space in the parking garage for one month;
- A $100 gift card donated by Fred and Lyndie Hertrich;
- A gift card to Waves Car Wash;
- 100 points toward Beebe LOVE Notes merchandise;
- The Beebe 100th-anniversary history book “Two Men With a Dream: The Story of Beebe Healthcare”;
- A letter of congratulations and personal visit from members of the executive team;
- Their photo added to the LOVE Letter wall plaque; and
- A letter to the team member’s director and department recognition.