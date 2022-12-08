Sheri Kenton, owner and yoga master at Kaiut Yoga on Route 26 in Bethany Beach, recently celebrated the studio’s third year of offering accessible yoga to practitioners young and old. Recognizing the increasingly year-round nature of the town, Kenton said she is determined to build the practice and spread the message.
“This area has changed into a year-round resort town,” said Kenton. “It is a community that is growing, and I knew could benefit from Kaiut Yoga. We want to make yoga accessible, and I knew it would work. The opportunity for the space opened on Atlantic, and I thought, ‘I want to bring yoga to Bethany.’”
Kaiut Yoga now has 25 regular yoga practitioners as clients.
“We signed our lease for the space, and it took me a year to transform the second floor to a real yoga studio,” said Kenton of her rehabilitation build-out with wooden flooring. “Our first public yoga class was the last week of November 2019, and we just celebrated three years.”
Kaiut yoga was started by Francisco Kaiut and is a form of hatha yoga, which uses physical techniques to channel energy to specific parts of the body — the Sanskrit word “hatha” literally means “the force.”
Kenton comes from a long family ancestry in Sussex County and can trace the Kenton clan back more than 300 years.
“The Kentons are from Sussex,” she said. “I just completed an Ancestry.com genealogy and can show our family dates back to the 1700s here. My dad was a successful house painter, and I moved back here in 2018 after my stepmom died, to be here and help him with the business. I had already started my own Kaiut practice in California.”
Kenton said she literally “chased Francisco” Kaiut, the founder of the practice, throughout California and even to South America to learn to master the poses.
Kaiut said in a 2020 issue of Yoga Journal magazine, “I see the yoga mat as a chiropractic table, and every pose can be a chiropractic stroke. I want to maneuver the deepest part of the joints to create an impact throughout the entire body, including the musculoskeletal and the nervous system.”
The interview with Kaiut adds that Kaiut practice has “no levels and is all-inclusive” so that practitioners are on an equal basis.
Kenton repeats his mantra that people should be in “rest and digest mode” when practicing Kaiut. The practice suggests that beginners try to complete yoga exercises three times per week, “but don’t overwork.”
At a recent class at her studio, Kenton worked with about 10 yoga practitioners, all women, who were positioned on mats and using the walls for support.
“Find your optimal space,” she called out in a meditation. “Feel how your body interacts with the mat and the wall. Your body is unique, and the pose will fall into the right place for you so that you receive the pose.”
“Most people have chronic pain or inflammation and want to get back into good health,” said Kenton of her ideal practitioners. “Others want to use yoga for preventative health or to stop the forward progress of losing their mobility.” (Notably, the second-floor yoga studio is also handicapped-accessible with a chair lift.)
“We can restore range of mobility and circulation and give everyone who comes full blood circulation through their joints and muscles,” Kenton noted.
She described the Kaiut method as a biomechanical yoga practice intended to increase freedom of movement. Kenton said her method is accessible to anyone, regardless of flexibility and strength. Her client in the very first class was a local gentleman in his mid-80s who is an interior designer and owned a furniture shop in the area.
“I am really the perfect demographic and client for Kaiut Yoga and Sheri Kenton,” said Donna Minton, who works at the Addy Sea. Minton is a faithful practitioner who also works out at Sea Colony fitness center and keeps herself physically fit and active. She is a widow who also enjoys the meditation aspects of Kaiut, she said.
“I found Kaiut in 2017, and it just blew my mind,” said Kenton. “I became addicted to it.”
She lived in the Sacramento, Calif., area for many years, with her mother and stepfather, halfway between Lake Tahoe resorts and the city of San Francisco.
“I am not a California surfer girl,” teased Kenton. She lived in the California state capitol area in Orangevale in Sacramento County.
“Bethany Beach is my heaven on earth,” said Kenton about spending summers with her father. “I first lived her full-time for a year in 1992, but I was still a California girl back then.”
Her search drew her to Kaiut, under whom she studied to become an instructor and yogi. She learned hundreds of yoga poses under Kaiut. She called them “sequences” of progression.
“Everyone looks a little bit different in the same moment in yoga,” said Kenton. “We are trying to achieve a function for the body, and not a shape, in order to restore mobility. We need to break apart the knots around the muscle tissue.”
“The function has to be there, and it’s not a ‘go-go-go’ workout. Everyone can benefit from this work,” noted Kenton.
She described a client in his 40s who had been an avid surfer and had had a hip replacement procedure, who came to her two years ago for help.
“His motivation is to live life again,” said Kenton. “He wants to be able to surf in his 50s, and his motivation was also my motivation. He has moved from using a chair to working his poses from the yoga studio floor.”
Kaiut Yoga offers a special package of unlimited classes — one month for $59 for beginners. For the first 50 members who join in January, the yoga studio will offer a $99 annual membership fee.
“We have membership options or package options,” said Kenton. “We have ‘no commitment’ packages and also a one-year membership option; or you can just drop in for $20 per session.”
As for her business practice, Kenton said she believes the time to grow her yoga practice is now.
“Things stalled a little bit with the pandemic, but people feel much safer now,” Kenton said. “Now is the time to start growing.”
Sessions are also recorded so that clients may refer to their yoga class at home or practice individually after class.
“I expected Bethany Beach to grow, but I never expected how busy we would be at the studio,” said Kenton of her rapid growth. “I look forward to watching our Kaiut practitioners grow.”