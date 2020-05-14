Like many other businesses throughout the nation, two Juicebox locations were forced to shut their doors due to COVID-19. Like many others, they are starting to open those doors back up again.
Owner Lisa Daisey said her Bayside and Rehoboth locations will be opening again this Friday. Her Bayside shop was closed down in March because it is located inside a gym, while the Rehoboth one was slated to open in April, but circumstances prevented that from happening.
“It really has taken all this time to navigate opening up now,” said Daisey. “Figuring out loans, whether to use them or not. Delivery options have changed with distributors, and some employees might have compromised immune systems and were nervous about being out.
“Oh, yeah,” she added. “The children are home!”
Daisey said customers will still not be permitted in her shops, but they will be offering curbside pickup and takeout, so people should call ahead with their orders. She also announced that they are partnering with Chow Now, which helps facilitate online ordering and payments through social media and the Juicebox website.
Her third store — which, in essence, will replace her original location in Ocean View — is still in the process of being built, and Daisey said she expects it to be up and running “sometime in June.”
Even with all of those balls in the air, and the uncertainty of the last few months gnawing at her, Daisey has plans to try to help her fellow business owners.
“During these past couple months, I also struggled with not being able to support my fellow business owners as much as I wanted,” she explained. “When this shutdown happened, I literally held my breath. With two locations and the third under construction, I couldn’t do take-out as much as I wanted to, and I kept thinking of all the servers, bartenders, salons, gyms, yoga studios, boutiques… the list goes on…
“With opening my doors, I figured out my plan,” she continued. “Through the month of May, Juicebox will offer 20 percent off our smoothies and juices for industry workers affected by COVID. In turn, we will use that 20 percent to purchase gift cards for our frontline workers for #crushcorona, which has been founded to give all frontline workers gift cards as a thank-you for taking care of our community. Ecobay Kayak & SUP will match whatever gift card donation Juicebox does.”
Both locations will be open Friday through Monday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Juicebox Rehoboth can be reached at (302) 278-7315, and Juicebox Bayside can be reached at (302) 564-7718.