In anticipation of its 100th anniversary next year, J Conn Scott Furniture in Selbyville is celebrating 99.5 years with a sale that will continue through mid-September.
“This is the last hurrah before the 100th anniversary,” Richard Scott, the third generation owner of the Church Street business, told the Coastal Point this week.
“Furniture stores always have sales in the summer and early spring — usually August and February. It’s traditional. None of the staff could ever travel very far those two months, because they were needed at work,” he said, adding that the August sale is being extended until Sept. 15.
His grandfather, James Conn Scott, started the business. Then his father, William, took it over and worked with his son, Richard, for about 10 years before retiring in 1995.
William Conn Scott died in May 2023, at 89.
No particular date has been chosen for the 100-year bash, but it will be in the spring or summer when the weather is pleasant, with no chance of a hurricane, the third-generation Scott said.
“It will be on a fictitious date, and we’ll have a big party,” he said, adding that specific plans haven’t yet been made to celebrate the store, which he said is the 10th oldest family-owned business in the country.
Somewhere in one of his grandfather’s antique cigar boxes, there is likely a neatly folded receipt with the exact date of the first sale.
“All our receipts are still in wooden cigar boxes up in the attic. We still have receipts. It’s pretty amazing. Pop-Pop smoked cigars, so they are all in cigar boxes. He was organized — very much so — so we kept that tradition,” Scott said.
His grandfather got his unusual middle name due to the graciousness of his father (now four generations back), who told a close friend named Conn — who was unable to have children — that one of his 13 offspring would carry the man’s name and continue his legacy.
“We go back a few generations. There is still a road called Scott Store Road on Route 404 and 16. The sign is still there,” Scott said.
“Our store has always been very traditional, but we’ve always been very middle- to high-end. We found our niche a long time ago. We have always sold the best quality you could get for the money. That is our reputation — and customer service,” he said, adding that he never buys the same piece twice.
“Everything in the store is different. You might see the same frame, but never the same fabric. I don’t like to have the same thing in different people’s houses, because everybody knows each other around here,” he said.
But his artistic touch reaches considerably farther than Selbyville.
“Yes, right now we have houses — three we are working on — as far west as West Virginia and also in Kentucky and Maine. We go there and help them with interior design. It’s all by word of mouth,” Scott said.
He said he isn’t sure if his own children will run the business as the fourth generation in years to come.
“I haven’t decided yet, and they haven’t decided yet. They live in New York,” he said. “But the business will stay open. That is for certain.”