Beebe Healthcare recently recognized Doreen Ives as the July recipient of its Living Our Values Every Day (LOVE) Letter Award. Ives works in Beebe Healthcare’s Print Room and was recognized for going above and beyond to help print an influx of important documents and patient education materials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Doreen is actually an unsung hero,” Shadette Brittingham wrote in Ives’ LOVE Letter. “We are all pitching in and doing our best to help out wherever there is a need. With all of the testing, surge prepping, collaboration, and every other vital task to meet the needs of our community, patient education materials seem like a given. However, producing the mounds of patient education flyers requires a lot of time and effort on the hands of our Wonder Woman in the print room.”
“While our community sees and shares their gratitude for all of the work the on-site testers are performing, they have no idea that Doreen put in a lot of hours to make sure the literature they are receiving at the community events is printed,” Brittingham wrote.
Beebe representatives said Ives demonstrates many of the Beebe values, including “achieving amazing accomplishments through exceptional teamwork” and “dedicating yourself to being an expert in your field — always learning, always growing.”