Almost 150,000 Delaware workers got a step closer to secure retirement savings when Gov. John Carney signed HB 205, the Delaware EARNS Act, into law this morning. With the enactment of the legislation, the Office of the State Treasurer (OST) officially begins building the infrastructure that will drive the landmark retirement program.
Delaware EARNS (Expanding Access for Retirement & Necessary Savings) requires businesses with more than five employees that don’t currently offer a retirement plan to participate through a simple payroll process.
“We’ve worked long and hard to make this program a reality for Delawareans who lack access to an employer-sponsored retirement program,” said State Treasurer Colleen Davis. “I am grateful to Rep. Larry Lambert, Sen. Nicole Poore, all of their colleagues in the General Assembly, the AARP of Delaware, and of course the governor for helping us get here.”
OST will hire an executive director who will guide the operation of the program and work with the Delaware EARNS Program Board, established by the legislation to oversee initial design and implementation of the program. The board will consist of the state treasurer, heads of the departments of Labor and Finance, insurance commissioner and chairperson of the Plans Management Board, each of whom may appoint a designee, as well as two members of the public chosen by the governor.
“It shouldn’t matter what your background or job is: every Delawarean deserves the opportunity to enter into retirement with economic dignity and security,” said Rep. Lambert (D-Claymont), prime sponsor of the legislation. “For small businesses and the almost 150,000 Delaware workers lacking an employer-sponsored saving program, the Delaware EARNS program will be financially transformative, allowing residents to save for the future while filling a critical need in the marketplace. This new program will put thousands of working Delawareans on a level playing field when it comes to their financial future, and I am excited to see it in action.”
“While every Delaware worker deserves to enjoy their golden years, nearly 1 in 5 of our neighbors currently won’t be able to achieve the dream of a financially secure retirement, simply because their employer does not offer a retirement savings plan like a 401(k),” said Sen. Nicole Poore (D-New Castle), the Senate prime sponsor of HB 205.
“I want to thank Rep. Lambert and Treasurer Davis for recognizing that we can do better for Delaware’s working families. The Delaware EARNS Act signed into law today is a win for thousands of workers who will be able to sleep tonight with the peace of mind that comes from knowing they are on a stable path to a more financially secure future,” Poore continued. “It’s a win for the hundreds of small businesses that will be on a more even playing field with the major corporations that can afford to provide these competitive benefits, and it’s a win for Delaware’s middle class by bringing a financially secure retirement within reach for nearly 150,000 of our neighbors.”
AARP Delaware, its staff, and its more than 187,000 members advocated for the creation and passage of Delaware EARNS.
“The pandemic has shown how vital it is for Americans to have savings to depend on. We must make it easier for workers to save so they can take control of their future,” said AARP Delaware State Director Lucretia Young. “AARP was pleased to work alongside our State Treasurer to help provide an easy pathway for workers to start building a safety net and grow the savings they need for a more secure future.”
More information about Delaware EARNS can be found at de.gov/earns.