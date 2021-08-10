The International City/County Management Association (ICMA) recently announced that Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson has earned its Credentialed Manager Candidate designation. He will become an ICMA Credentialed Manager on Jan. 1, 2023, the organization noted.
Hudson is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals who participate in the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program. Out of the 57 municipalities in the state of Delaware, nine are currently managed by a Credentialed Manager or Credentialed Manager Candidate. Among them are South Bethany Town Manager Maureen Hartman and Fenwick Island Town Manager Teresa A. “Terry” Tieman, both of whom are Certified Managers.
To be credentialed by ICMA, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government, have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field, and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development. The credentialing program is based on the ICMA Practices for Effective Local Government Leadership.