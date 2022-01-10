With a new surge in COVID cases, the Hotel Du Pont has created a semi-extended-stay package for guests who are seeking a home away from home escape if someone in their household tests positive for COVID-19.
Hotel Du Pont, located in Wilmington, is offering guests a haven in one of their guest rooms.
The package includes:
- Semi-extended stay special rate of 25 percent off for two to five nights;
- Overnight guest room with large desk/workstation;
- Grab-and-go and coffee at SPARK’d Creative Pastry + Coffee (up to $15 daily credit); and
- Free welcome amenity consisting of fresh whole fruit, granola bars and bottled water.
Other hotel features include:
- Free wireless internet;
- 24/7 fitness center;
- 24/7 business center;
- Lavazza espresso and coffee maker in room; and
- Laundry services available (for a fee).
The packages can be booked online at https://www.hoteldupont.com/experiences.