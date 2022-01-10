Hotel Du Pont classic king room

The Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington is offering discounted semi-extended-stay packages for those quarantining away from household members who may have COVID-19.

 Coastal Point | Submitted

With a new surge in COVID cases, the Hotel Du Pont has created a semi-extended-stay package for guests who are seeking a home away from home escape if someone in their household tests positive for COVID-19.

Hotel Du Pont, located in Wilmington, is offering guests a haven in one of their guest rooms.

The package includes:

  • Semi-extended stay special rate of 25 percent off for two to five nights;
  • Overnight guest room with large desk/workstation;
  • Grab-and-go and coffee at SPARK’d Creative Pastry + Coffee (up to $15 daily credit); and
  • Free welcome amenity consisting of fresh whole fruit, granola bars and bottled water.

Other hotel features include:

  • Free wireless internet;
  • 24/7 fitness center;
  • 24/7 business center;
  • Lavazza espresso and coffee maker in room; and
  • Laundry services available (for a fee).

The packages can be booked online at https://www.hoteldupont.com/experiences.