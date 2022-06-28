On Tuesday, June 14, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce joined Hotel Bethany Beach to celebrate their ribbon-cutting and grand-reopening event.
Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman joined guests of Hotel Bethany Beach, residents of the community and Chamber members to celebrate the event. Refreshments were served compliments of Mickey’s Family Crab House, and live entertainment was provided by Caribbean Vibe Steel Drum Band. For a little extra fun, there was a hole-in-one mini-golf contest provided by Nick’s Mini Golf.
“Hotel Bethany Beach is honored to serve such a wonderful, vibrant town,” stated Ben Gray, area general manager. “As ambassadors of our community, we look forward to providing exceptional service, partnerships, and accommodations to both our guests and to the town of Bethany Beach. If you’re looking for a brand-new boutique hotel to relax, revive and create a lifetime of memories, look no further; you are home at Hotel Bethany Beach.”
The hotel is located blocks from the ocean, just west of Sea Colony. Every stay at Hotel Bethany Beach includes complimentary breakfast, pet-friendly accommodations, complimentary mini-golf at Nick’s Mini Golf, 10 percent off at Mickey’s Family Crab House, fresh cookies upon arrival, access to the fitness center and room service.