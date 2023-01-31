Hook PR & Marketing, a multicultural marketing agency, is growing its leadership team as it expands to serve more clients across the Mid-Atlantic, founder and CEO Patricia V. Rivera announced recently.
Joining Rivera as new partners and co-owners are Dora Jane Barwick, chief operating officer, and Jessica Bell, chief marketing officer.
“I’m excited to partner with Dora Jane and Jessica as we lead Hook into our next phase of growth and value-added services for our clients,” said Rivera, who launched Hook in 2007. “As a leadership team, we’re committed to executing marketing strategies that honor the depth and diversity of humankind and help our clients achieve their goals.”
Barwick, who has worked with Hook for five years, including in a role as content and operations director, has an extensive background in organizational leadership, administrative management and marketing.
“The opportunity to join Hook as a partner fulfills a personal dream to strengthen and encourage organizations dedicated to positive change,” Barwick said. “Leaders across the region are noticing the results that have come from Hook’s culture of respect and compassion. The opportunity to work daily with our incredible team as we make a positive difference is a bonus.”
Bell previously ran her own marketing consulting firm, led communications for the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement, and worked in marketing, design, writing and client support in the real estate, legal and broadcast industries.
“Hook has always stood out for me in Delaware, from the authenticity of the team to its commitment to exceptional client services, boundless creativity, and insightful counsel,” Bell said. “I’m looking forward to continuing our growth throughout the Mid-Atlantic and delivering results for organizations working to improve and serve their communities.”
Hook, traditionally based in Southern Delaware, is opening offices in Wilmington and the Washington, D.C., region in 2023. The agency also expanded its team and offerings to include more consulting and training services, in addition to developing marketing campaigns and content.
Rivera founded Hook PR & Marketing after an award-winning career in journalism. The organization, she said, differentiates itself through its unique blend of a strategy-first approach, story-driven focus and multicultural sensitivity. The agency is a past recipient of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Delaware Small Business Awards.
Rivera continues to fully own and operate the related translation business, which has been rebranded as Hook Multilingual & Translations (hookmultilingual.com).
For inquiries about Hook PR & Marketing, call (302) 858-5055 or visit hookpr.com.