The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated new member Holiday Inn Express & Suites Rehoboth with a ribbon-cutting on May 29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and Real Hospitality Group announced the opening of the Holiday Inn Express Rehoboth Beach at 18438 Kates Lane, Rehoboth Beach.
Situated in a family-friendly beach haven and, as what the Chamber described as the area’s only Pet-Friendly hotel, the Holiday Inn Express Rehoboth Beach recently welcomed its first guests. The hotel features the latest design and complimentary amenities.
On the doorstep of Tanger Outlets and the Midway Shopping Center, guests have access to a variety of tax-free shopping and dining options. The hotel features 93 guest rooms and 17 suites in a turquoise-and-silver color scheme, punctuated with wood finishes and contemporary accents designed for family getaways.
The hotel’s design features high-tech guestrooms and suites with 49-inch LED HDTV, microwave, refrigerator, high-speed internet access, safes and complimentary Express Start Breakfast Bar.
For those planning small meetings, the Holiday Inn Express offers a 345-square-foot boardroom with modern design features to make every meeting a success. The property also features a fitness center with free-weights and cardio equipment, a business center and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the building, on-site guest laundry and a 24-hour grab-and-go market.
Holiday Inn Express Rehoboth Beach is accepting reservations. Visit https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/rehoboth-beach/rehrb/hoteldetail or call (302) 500-2415.