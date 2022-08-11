In conversation, Hocker’s Super Center manager Ron Holloway sounds casual about retiring the end of January.
“That’s the plan. I gave a year’s notice,” he said about ending his longtime position at the Clarksville store, and leaving Hocker’s after 25 years.
But when the day comes, it might be difficult to say goodbye to co-workers and customers he has come to know. The owners will miss him, too.
“We’re always sad to see the employees with some longevity retire. Certainly, those are the ones who are very dedicated to our family, our staff and to our business. It’s hard to replace people like that,” Gerry Hocker, president of Hocker’s, said.
“Ron has been a fixture there at the Clarksville store. We always told him he could be there as long as he wanted to be there,” Hocker said.
“It probably will be sad to leave,” Holloway acknowledged.
“Right now, it seems like a long way away. Things can happen. You never know. You should never say never, because the economy is the way it is. But my wife supports me any way I want to do it. She is a wonderful lady,” the 77-year-old Georgetown native said about his wife of 39 years, Mary Holloway.
They are the parents of five children and grandparents of eight.
Holloway has been in the grocery business since he was a child, around 6 years old, delivering store advertisements to mailboxes. He started working for the Hockers at the original Ocean View store in 1997, then moved to the Clarksville store two years later.
He was employed by Safeway before it closed in 1987 and was store manager for two other companies that are no longer in business.
“So now, I just decided it was time for maybe some new people or new ideas, but I will still do something. I figured you got to do it sometime, so I said, ‘I’ll see if I can retire.’ If it doesn’t work out, I will look for something else. Hopefully, they will get someone in here to replace me,” he said.
He works five and a half days every week, commuting from Georgetown, and takes off every Sunday to go to church and spend time with his wife, but he doesn’t golf or have many hobbies.
As a store manager, a typical day involves “dealing with people — not only customers, but you’re dealing with employees,” he said.
“We have 77 employees and some really good young people who do a great job. You’ve got to be able to guide them so they understand what is going on. A lot of people start here. It’s their first job. They never worked anywhere before. They never had anybody telling them what to do, except maybe mom and dad, and maybe they don’t even tell them what to do,” he said.
“Sometimes the public is harsh. Other times the public is so loving — especially now with the labor situation the way it is. People have been very understanding — both the regular locals and the visitors,” many of whom he knows by name.
“You have to be able to deal with people. That’s probably the biggest part of my job, dealing with people, whether employees or customers. Most of the day I’m doing that. When you’re the store manager, you don’t do a lot of physical work. Sometimes I unload trucks and I’ll run the register if we get jammed up, and I go out and get shopping carts if that needs to be. It doesn’t bother me any. But generally, the more volume, the bigger the store, the less physical work a manager does. You manage people. You oversee them,” he said.
It’s a responsibility he takes seriously.
“I am happy to say that every hurricane we ever had, every snowstorm, I came from Georgetown and I came to work. I felt like it was my responsibility to come to work, because I’m the leader and the leader needs to be there. It depends on where you live. If you are out in the country somewhere and you can’t get out, that’s one thing, but most of the time I can get out of my driveway. I can get to work,” he said.
“You’re as good as the people you put around you, and it’s people like Ron in our management positions that make our business grow,” Gerry Hocker said, and his father, state Sen. Gerald Hocker, agreed.
“He has had the same way of thinking I have had over the years. He’s been dedicated. He was always at work. When he wasn’t at work, we knew he was a very sick man. We are going to miss Ron. Our family business’ success is the team I have built around us,” the senator said.
Holloway has been working most of his life, since he took a job at a little grocery store at age 15. From 1962 to 1966, he was in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, working in payroll.
He was never sent overseas, even though he said he joined the Air Force to see the world.
“That didn’t happen, but it was a good experience. It makes you grow up. It gives you more responsibility. I got out of the Air Force, and Safeway asked if I wanted the job of manager and I said yes,” he recalled.
During the years, Holloway has seen many changes in the grocery store business, from prices increasing to scanners being installed and cash registers being upgraded.
There have also been changes in how customers shop.
“People are looking at pricing of food, with fuel prices on top of that. Fuel is the big thing. Fuel went up. Everything went up. Now you notice it came down again, the gas, but a lot of other prices haven’t come down.
“Hockers is very community-oriented. We try to help the fire companies, the churches. Sen. Hocker has always been a person who relates to the community, and that’s why he got into politics. He wanted to give something back,” Holloway said.
“I have met some nice people. We have some wonderful employees. The Hocker family has been very nice to me. The customers brighten my days. They make comments saying they are going to miss me,” he said.
When he finishes a shift as manager, Holloway does his own grocery shopping, pushing a cart up and down the aisles.
“I do that before I go home,” he said.
“I’m like the guy who works for a Chevrolet plant. You drive a Chevrolet. If you work for the Ford plant, you drive a Ford. I work at Hockers, so I shop here.”