Christopher Parks, corporate chef for Highwater Management, recently completed the Transformative Dynamics Leadership Program.
Chris Parks graduated with a culinary degree from the Restaurant School in Philadelphia in 2002 and has been working in the industry ever since. He spent 12 years in Washington, D.C., and New York City working under chefs including celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Andrew Carmellini. Parks moved to Sussex County in 2014 and in 2022 was promoted to corporate chef for Highwater Management.
“Chris is the perfect example of a talented chef who continues to invest in his career and his teams. Taking a full day to invest in your growth and development as a leader isn’t always easy to do, and we are really proud he took this opportunity.” said Dan Levin, vice president of Highwater Management.
The leadership program is a 10-month program that is meant to advance great leaders beyond what they already know. Leaders are given tools and encouraged to experiment with new ways of thinking that foster growth, creativity and innovation both in their professional and personal lives. Leaders commit to creating, implementing and executing initiatives that maximize growth and profitability through great leadership.
“The leadership program provided me with new skills that took my leadership to the next level. We learned different ways to process information that create a positive environment for our teams that encourages growth. I’ve enjoyed implementing these skills into my professional life, as well as my personal.” said Parks.