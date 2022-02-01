Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware announced this week that it had received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, a benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. They join the ranks of 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.
“The dedication of Highmark team members to creating a safe, healthy and inclusive work environment, whether in person or virtually, is the driving force behind this recognition. Highmark companies are committed to ensuring our team members, and all the people and businesses we serve, are free to be themselves,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware. “This acknowledgment is about more than the designation itself and more a testament to the Highmark Delaware team and the positive workplace culture they create together.”
Three Highmark Health companies have received perfect scores, with Highmark Delaware and Highmark West Virginia making the list and earning a top score for the third year in a row, joining Highmark Inc., which has earned the designation since 2017.
“Highmark’s ongoing work on behalf of LGBTQiA equality is a reflection of the values we share throughout our enterprise,” shared Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, MD, MPPM, FACOG, senior vice president and the chief clinical officer of diversity, equity and inclusion for Highmark Health. “Our team’s commitment to fostering an inclusive culture, creating a safe work environment, and embracing diversity remain top priorities on our journey to create a remarkable health experience for all.”
The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56 percent of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Highmark Delaware’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.
“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers — from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns — could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training.
“We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Highmark Delaware for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”
In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score. This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.
The CEI rates employers providing those protections to more than 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.
The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
- Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
- Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;
- Supporting an inclusive culture; and
- Corporate social responsibility.
The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.