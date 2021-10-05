Earlier this year, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield announced its intention to collaborate with ChristianaCare and Bayhealth to improve the quality of care and reduce costs for Medicare-eligible consumers in Delaware. Now, Highmark is announcing the details of its new 2022 Medicare Advantage plans, tailored for Delawareans.
“Highmark prioritizes making healthcare more affordable and making care easier to access,” said Alexis Miller, market president, Highmark Federal Markets. “We are excited to introduce our Medicare Advantage plans in Delaware; these plans provide great coverage and access to a broad network of doctors and hospitals in Delaware and across the country, plus benefits like prescription drug coverage and a dental allowance.”
When doctors and insurers work together, it makes getting better health care at a lower cost a whole lot easier, Miller said.
“This unique collaboration between an insurer and two health systems offers an enhanced patient experience, better care coordination, rich benefits, and low costs,” said Christine Donohue-Henry, MD, MBA, ChrstianaCare’s chief population health officer. “ChristianaCare, Bayhealth, and Highmark are working together to truly impact the health of Delaware seniors.”
“Serving individuals and the community is fundamental to our mission at Bayhealth,” said Dr. Gary Siegelman, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Bayhealth. “By coming together with ChristianaCare and Highmark, we are ensuring that Delaware seniors have access to affordable, high-quality care plus additional resources to help manage chronic conditions.”
Highmark announced detailed a number of features of the effort:
- Introducing Freedom Blue PPO Distinct, with $0 PCP and specialist copays and benefits to help members manage chronic conditions, all for an affordable monthly premium;
- Also offering Freedom Blue PPO Signature, a $0 premium plan with $0 PCP copays;
- Supplemental benefits, such as a comprehensive dental allowance and over-the-counter allowance on both plans;
- Both plans include $0 deductibles and broad access to doctors and hospitals in Delaware, plus in-network access to the BCBSA network across the country;
- Waiving in-patient COVID related cost-sharing on Medicare Advantage plans;
- Including benefits specifically designed to improve community health, including Onduo, an innovative diabetes management program.
Detailed descriptions of all Highmark Medicare Advantage plans, including network and pricing are available at Shop.Highmark.com/Medicare.