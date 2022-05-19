HealTree will hold an Open House and Community Drum Circle on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 9, Lewes. The drum circle will begin at 11 a.m. in the back parking lot, weather permitting.
HealTree will be offering a free community drum circle beginning at 11 a.m., as well as light refreshments. Catrina Stiller, executive director, and Maxine Middlebrook, director of experience and operations will be on hand to meet with community members and give tours of the facility.
“May is Mental Health Awareness Month,” said Catrina Stiller. “We wanted to open our doors to the community to spread our message that all of us have an innate power to heal from our wounds and move out of survival mode into thriving. We often need some help in recognizing and learning how to use these innate tools to do so.”
“I look forward to connecting with the community in a new, exciting, and welcoming way,” said Maxine Middlebrook. “Drum and dance are tools that I personally use to grow and heal. I feel so blessed and grateful to be able to offer these tools to our beautiful community so we can heal together.”
HealTree is currently hiring licensed psychotherapists. Potential candidates are welcome to stop by to meet the team and tour the facility.
Community members can sign up at www.healtree.co or call (302) 827-4683 for more information. Sign-up is encouraged but not required.
HealTree is a holistic mental health center that offers psychotherapy, groups and workshops to assist individuals in cultivating their natural ability to grow and heal so that all beings may thrive. HealTree partners with other holistic wellness practitioners to bring people the tools they need to thrive.