Beebe Healthcare and project representatives hold the banner celebrating the opening of Healthy Way on the Rehoboth Health Campus, where the new surgical hospital is set to open in May. Pictured holding the banner are, from left: Paul Horning, Whiting-Turner; Regina Newell, MSN, RN, ONC, director of the Specialty Surgical Hospital; Mark Loukides, VP of facilities; Terry Megee, board chair; Mike Meoli, vice chair; David A. Tam, MD, Beebe president and CEO; Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation; Paul Peet, MD, president of the Medical Staff; and Kathryn Beasley, community relations officer, DelDOT.