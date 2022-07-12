On Thursday, June 30, Hardy’s Self Storage on Route 54 near Selbyville, along with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the business’ Phase 3 expansion and electronic gate replacements with a ribbon-cutting.
Hardy’s Self Storage representatives in attendance included Norman Hardy, managing partner; Carl Gutberlet, facility manager for the location; and Michael Twisler, facility manager for the Route 113 location.
Hardy’s Self Storage has been expanding rapidly in the Delmarva region, and their Phase 3 expansion brings an additional 30,000 square feet of self-storage to the Selbyville area. The Phase 3 expansion includes climate-controlled and traditional drive-up self-storage units. Two new electronic gates were also installed to improve security and traffic flow at the facility.
“The opening of the Phase 3 expansion is a testament to the trust the Selbyville and surrounding communities have placed in our self-storage facility to keep their belongings safe and secure,” said Hardy. “The additional storage units feature fully paved access, door alarms, personal pin-code access, LED lighting as well as humidity control in the climate-controlled buildings. We’ve installed two new state-of-the art electronic gates and have added additional IP cameras and LED security lighting throughout the site. We look forward to continuing our expansion in the local area and delivering a superior self-storage product to our customers.”
Hardy’s Self Storage features a self-service kiosk that can be accessed 24/7 to rent a unit, as well as online rentals, reservations and a 24/7 support call center. Hardy’s Self Storage has already begun site work on the final phase of the Selbyville Route 54 expansion, which will bring an additional 35,000 square feet of self-storage and more than 100 secured parking spaces for automobiles, boats and RVs.
Hardy’s Self Storage is family-owned and -operated, with facilities located throughout Delaware and Maryland. They are members of the Self-Storage Association and employ accredited Certified Self Storage Managers (CSSM) with more than 100 years of combined self-storage industry experience. Visit Hardy’s Self Storage at https://hardysselfstorage.com for more information.