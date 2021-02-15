Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield recently awarded Sussex County Habitat for Humanity a $200,000 grant from BluePrints for the Community to address social determinants of health.
BluePrints for the Community, housed by the Delaware Community Foundation, has contributed more than $17 million to the community since its inception in 2007. It was established to serve Delawareans, with emphasis on, but not limited to, the needs of the uninsured and under-served, and to reduce health care disparities in minority populations and address social determinants of health.
Since its inception in 1991, Sussex County Habitat has worked toward its vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. As Sussex County Habitat moves toward their 30-year anniversary and continues to build affordable homes, they have expanded their Neighborhood Revitalization services to include home repairs and other new programs to help families stay in place in more energy efficient, safe homes.
“Benefits of healthy, safe housing have a direct impact on families. Children do better in school and see improved graduation rates and families achieve improved mental and physical health in homes free of mold, mildew and cold drafts. The BluePrints for the Community grant will help Sussex County Habitat improve the lives of even more families this year,” representatives said.
“It is imperative that our neighbors have homes that are functional and safe,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware. “We thank Sussex County Habitat for Humanity for recognizing that a house is more than just for shelter but should also be a home free of health and safety concerns.”
For more information or to donate, visit SussexCountyHabitat.org.