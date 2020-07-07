Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has been awarded three new AmeriCorps member positions and is looking for motivated, qualified candidates to serve locally during the 2020-2021 year, which begins in September. Habitat AmeriCorps members serve in full-time, stipend positions helping to meet the housing needs of communities and low-income families across the U.S.
Applicants accepted as Habitat AmeriCorps members serving with Sussex County Habitat will have the opportunity to learn and develop new skills while serving a role in helping Habitat’s mission to help homeowners achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build a better future for themselves and their families.
They will join more than 500 other Habitat AmeriCorps members who will be placed in more than 160 communities nationwide. Courtney Tull, AmeriCorps host site manager and volunteer services manager at the Georgetown office, is an AmeriCorps alum and now manager of the national service program.
“AmeriCorps members serve with us to lead volunteers on site and increase our communication with the public,” Tull said. “In line with their motto, they really help us to ‘get things done’ here in Sussex County.”
AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs that engage more than 80,000 Americans each year in intensive service throughout the United States. National service programs such as AmeriCorps are funded by the Corporation for National & Community Service.
For more information or to learn how to apply, visit sussexcountyhabitat.org, habitat.org/americorps or nationalservice.gov.