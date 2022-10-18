Grotto Pizza, a Rehoboth Beach-based restaurant chain, is donating $19,250 to the Florida Disaster Fund, which is helping the victims of Hurricane Ian.
The restaurant group’s Delaware and Maryland locations donated 25 percent of all carryout and dining sales on Oct. 10 to the organization.
“We want to thank our customers for coming out to eat or ordering takeout or delivery,” said Jeffrey Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza. “This impressive donation is possible because of our guests.”
Florida’s deadliest storm since 1935 has been linked to the deaths of at least 119 people in the state, and Grotto’s donation will go directly to the charity, the state’s official private fund.
For information, visit volunteerflorida.org. For Grotto Pizza locations, visit grottopizza.com.