GOLO, a wellness solutions company, recently announced a $10,000 donation to the Green Beret Project. The donation continues the company’s commitment to supporting community-based health and wellness initiatives in the state of Delaware, representatives said.
“We’re incredibly impressed with the Green Beret Project, and their nutrition and fitness programs in under-served communities,” said Jennifer Brooks, president, GOLO LLC. “Our donation will provide critical financial support to make sure those efforts continue.”
The Green Beret Project offers at-risk youth dynamic programming after school and on weekends. The organization aims to build rapport and trust during the sessions while identifying the future young leaders for the program. There is informal and formal mentorship for youth, including instruction addressing areas of need. As Green Beret Project youth show they are dependable through service projects, regular attendance, and responsible behavior, then they are asked to become leaders in the organization.
“Every dollar invested in our training and education programs helps bring about increased opportunities for our young people to live more productive, healthy and successful lives,” said Adam Kramer, state director, Green Beret Project. “We look forward to partnering with GOLO to continue to make a positive difference in the community.”
Headquartered in Newark, GOLO aims to empower individuals and communities by helping them take control of their health and wellness. The company’s donation to the Green Beret Project will support a range of programming in Dover, Wilmington and Georgetown, including fitness programs and food assistance.