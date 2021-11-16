Delmarva-based engineering and architectural firm George, Miles & Buhr LLC (GMB) announced this week that staff member Brent R. Jett, P.E., CFM, CC-P is now a Certified Climate Change Professional (CC-P), having successfully completed the process administered by the Association of Climate Change Officers (ACCO).
The ACCO grants the certification only to those professionals who meet the requirements and complete a comprehensive examination demonstrating competency in the fundamentals of climate change preparedness and strategic planning. This is considered especially important in the Chesapeake Bay region as sea levels rise and coastal communities must adapt to the increased risk of flooding.
Jett leads GMB’s Coastal Resiliency Group, assisting Delmarva-area communities with mitigating the effects of climate change and sea-level rise. He joined GMB in 2019, bringing more than 20 years of professional engineering experience, including extensive project design, planning, and management in both the private and public sectors. He is skilled in local, state and federal land-use approvals, and required processes for environmental approval. In addition to his CC-P credential, Jett holds Professional Engineer (P.E.) licenses in Maryland and Delaware and is a Certified Floodplain Manager (CFM).
Jett is currently working on an engineering study for the City of Lewes, focused on mitigating recurring flooding issues from tidal surges and intense rainfalls while maintaining the health of the wetlands in the area.
He recently completed a flood study for the Town of St. Michaels, Md., and is now serving as an expert advisor to the newly formed Climate Change/Sea Level Rise Commission to ensure the Town of St. Michael’s is working toward a resilient community for the future.
Additionally, Jett has designed several “green” infrastructure projects in Laurel and Seaford that are planned for installation within the next year.
For more information, visit GMB’s website at www.gmbnet.com.