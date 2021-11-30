In 1981, Toby and Carol Givens opened Givens Flowers & Gifts, renting a small room on N. Race Street in Georgetown from Thelma Hudson. What started out as a small hobby-type business turned into a multi-location business. They had locations in Seaford and Laurel, and two locations in Georgetown. The businesses serviced all of Sussex County and the surrounding area.
Toby Givens retired from Dupont in 1985, and he and Carol Givens put their hearts and souls into the business. The couple has three sons, Andy, Tommy and Jimmy, all of whom played a part from time to time in growing the business.
For 33 of the 40 years Givens Flowers & Gifts has been open, Toby and Carol Givens watched their business flourish. In 2014, they sold the business, to their nephew, Chip Stevenson and his wife, Tina. Even after the Givenses retired from the flower shop, Toby and Carol Givens still offered advice.
Toby Givens recently passed away, leaving a legacy both business and personally in Georgetown. He was a past president of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, with Givens Flowers being a member for the entire 40 years they have been in business. He was also a past president of the Historic Georgetown Association, and a fixture in and around Georgetown. He lived to see the 40-year anniversary of Givens Flowers & Gifts and the impact it continues to make on the community.