The CHEER Senior Foundation has been selected by Giant Food store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in its Community Bag Program. For the month of November, the CHEER Senior Foundation will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable Community Bag at the Giant Food store located at 25939 John J. Williams Highway, Long Neck.
The program is designed to make it easy for shoppers to give back to their local community while supporting the environment. Each time a shopper purchases the $2.50 Community Bag with the Giving Tag, they will have the power to direct a $1 donation to a local non-profit of their choice within seven days of their purchase.
If the customer does not direct the donation within seven days, it will automatically be donated to the non-profit that each store’s leadership has selected for the month — CHEER during November 2021.
The CHEER program serves senior citizens in Sussex County through a wide array of programs, including nutrition (congregate and Meals on Wheels), transportation, activity centers, adult day care, Memory Café, home personal assistance, volunteer opportunities and hospitality venues. Its mission is “To promote and maintain the highest quality of life and independence with programs that meet the needs of mature adults 50 and over, and enable them to remain in their homes.”
For more information about CHEER, go to www.cheerde.com or call (302) 515-3040.