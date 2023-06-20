George & Lynch recently marked its centennial with a celebration of its employees throughout the generations, gathering with elected officials, partners and their families for an anniversary event.
“I know there are early mornings, long commutes, and late nights. This is our chance to say thank you — to generations of employees — for rising to meet the challenge,” said Chris Baker, president and CEO.
“I hope you find the work as rewarding as it is challenging. This day would not have come without the skill, efforts and dedication of our employees across multiple eras,” Baker said. “One hundred years is a significant number — few companies in the U.S. survive that long, let alone thrive — and the team truly deserves the credit for our continued success.”
In 2021, the company began its transition to an employee stock ownership plan, which will reward employees loyal to George & Lynch for decades and provide long-term retirement benefits for all current employees.
Baker thanked all employees, past and present; spouses and families, for their sacrifices and contributions; and vendors, service providers, trade associations, partners and advisors for their important work.
“Infrastructure is important to the community’s quality of life and the regional economy,” Baker said.
Baker traced the history of the company, beginning with Hyland George and John Lynch, whose early projects brought water and sewer service to many Delmarva communities for the first time. Other work included the Dover Airdrome conversion to Dover Army Airfield after Pearl Harbor at what is now Dover Air Force Base, where the company still works, and the fire control towers at Fort Miles, now Cape Henlopen State Park.
George & Lynch was acquired by Richard Appleby Sr. and Jos. Pennington Sr. in the 1950s. Appleby and his sons Dick Appleby Jr. and Bob Appleby owned the company after Pennington’s passing. The company’s work in that era included utility work such as underground telephone infrastructure, roads and bridges including Delaware Route 1 south of Dover and Maryland Route 90, supported by sand mining and hot-mix production.
“Many folks of my generation and the retirees here today were hired or worked for Dick and Bob Appleby,” Baker said. “They instilled the values and culture that are still present at George & Lynch today.”
Later leadership after the Applebys included Will Robinson Jr., who steered the company into the 21st century with expanded technology and alternative contracting, and Dennis Dinger, who managed through the recession and added another hot-mix asphalt plant.
Elected officials sending video messages or letters included U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long. Attendees included state Rep. Bill Carson, Kent Levy Court Commissioners Allan Angel and Paul Hurtz, and Councilman Bill Hare.
Founded in 1923, George & Lynch focused its early work on road construction, for which it is still known today. In its first few decades, it also built military parade grounds, airport runways, and the horse-racing track at Delaware Park. Today, George & Lynch has also added site work for subdivisions, commercial projects, and industrial sites, including installing underground utilities.
The company has won multiple awards for its construction, safety record, and diversity and inclusion from industry groups including Associated Builders & Contractors and the Delaware Contractors Association. It was recently named an ABC Accredited Quality Contractor, the fourth Delaware company ever to be in the Top Performer category.
In addition to its Dover headquarters, the firm has a second location in Gumboro and is a partner in three asphalt plants, in Dover, Dagsboro and Delmar. Those locations help give George & Lynch a regional reach, wi h the ability to quickly deploy its crews to any corner of the peninsula.