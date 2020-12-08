Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BHHS Gallo Realty decided to cancel their annual Christmas celebrations and has instead allocated the funds to two local charities.
“Each year we hold a large Christmas party for our staff and agents to celebrate the year and the holidays. In the interest of keeping our agents, staff and families safe and healthy, we decided to cancel our tree-trimming happy hours and our festive Christmas party,” stated Andrew Ratner, vice president of Gallo Realty. “Everyone in the company was extremely happy that we decided to use the funds that we would have spent on our holiday party to help our community. We are all so very grateful for our health and well-being and this is a great way to recognize that,” he added.
Gallo Realty will be donating $10,000 to Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth, and $5,000 to the Harry K Foundation.
Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth provides nutritious meals and vital social contact each day. They provide friendship, empathy and compassion, all while checking on the well-being of their clients. Meals on Wheels of Lewes-Rehoboth Meals is a non-profit organization that was first organized in 1970 and funded by the Delaware Division of Aging in 1973. Currently, the organization has more than 110 dedicated volunteers. Each day the volunteer drivers deliver a hot meal to each client on one of 15 routes in Sussex County (the largest in the state). Visit mealsonwheels-lr.org for information.
The Harry K Foundation, established by Harry Keswani, has vowed to raise money to help alleviate the problem of food insecurity in its local community. The funds raised by the Harry K Foundation will be dispersed through the Delaware Food Bank to support School Backpack Programs, as well as established and in instituting school pantries throughout Delaware. Visit harrykfoundation.org for more information.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty has been serving the resort region since 1979. The firm has four main offices, located in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach. Visit www.GoToGallo.com for details.