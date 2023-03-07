As part of its effort to make a difference in the community in which it lives and serves, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation recently awarded its quarterly donations to: Springboard Collaborative, Rally for First Responders, West Side New Beginnings, Pathways to Succuss, Ocean View Historical Society and UNICO. In all, $8,500 was donated for this giving campaign.
A donation of $5,000 was provided to Springboard Collaborative (TSC). Their mission is to build affordable housing communities that foster well-being for all Delawareans in need. These “tiny home communities” will integrate essential resources and remain affordable through a co-op framework. Residents will be empowered through self-deterministic strategies and support to achieve financial stability.
TSC, representatives said, will innovate upon proven models and incorporate vertical farming, job training and recreation. TSC will provide free transportation to vital services, programs, education and employment pathways, both in their interim Pallet neighborhoods and permanent tiny-home communities. Residents can also acquire professional skills through on-site craftsmanship work and IT programs. A community kitchen, indoor and outdoor gardens, and nutritious food market will ensure healthy meals at an attainable cost. Fitness rooms, athletic/recreation fields, performing arts spaces, walking paths and bicycle access will remove barriers to a healthier lifestyle.
“TSC will end chronic homelessness for all Delawareans in a cost-effective, respectful, supportive, COVID-mitigating manner.” For details and to work with the collaborative, visit https://www.the-springboard.org/what-we-do
A total of $1,000 was donated to the Rally for Our First Responders.
On Sunday, May 20, Revelations Craft Brewery and Hudson Fields will host the Second Annual “Rally for our First Responders” in the hopes of giving back to local emergency responders. The event will bring together and support the Delaware Police Chiefs Foundation, Camp Barnes, Sussex County Paramedic Association, Lewes Fire Department, Milton Fire Department, Georgetown Fire Department, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and the American Legion. The six-hour event will be a day filled with live music, activities, food trucks, Revelation Beer Truck, cocktails, wine, silent and live auction, and more. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m., and tickets can be purchased by visiting https://events.handbid.com/auctions/2nd-rally-for-our-first-responders/tickets.
Another $750 was given to West Side Beginnings. West Side New Beginnings is a charitable organization whose mission is to provide after-school programs and activities for the children of the Rehoboth community. Volunteers offer tutoring and mentoring, as well as meals weekly. To learn more about how to volunteer, donate or support their efforts, contact Brenda Milbourne (302) 362-0353.
A donation of $750 was given to Pathways to Success. The mission of Pathways to Success is to prepare youth, adults and their families for successful lives. The group utilizes innovative and creative approaches in mentoring and educating to help individuals develop to be healthy, productive, contributing and responsible citizens. To learn more visit, https://www.pathways-2-success.org.
A total of $500 was donated to the Ocean View Historical Society. The mission of the Ocean View Historical Society is “to preserve, interpret and collect the history of Ocean View and the surrounding Baltimore Hundred area, sharing our past with all communities that comprise the Ocean View area, visitors, and locals; thereby building an identity that will enable us to wisely approach the challenges the future will bring to Delaware’s coastal towns.” To benefit the society, visit https://hvov.org.
Finally, $500 was donated to UNICO. As a part of the Delaware Italian American Education Association, monies will be offered to benefit DiFilippo Marionettes Performance for travel expenses to the United States. The DeFilippo Marionettes is an inter-generational family that dates back more than 10 years. They are based in Offida, a cultural center located in the Ascoli Piceno Province in the Marche region of Italy. They have performed throughout Europe and the Caucasus.
This summer, by invitation, they will make their first appearance in the United States and the Americas at the American Puppetry Festival during the third week of July at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Md. For more details, contact commissioners Jack Polidori and Maria Teresa Morrison.