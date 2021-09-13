Representatives of G&E Hocker’s Supermarkets present a donation to representatives of the Alzheimer’s Association. Pictured, from left, are store manager Ron Holloway; Vivian Goodman, planning committee recruitment chair for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Rehoboth Beach walk); Donna McInnis; store employee Donna Blanchard; owner Gerald Hocker; Jody Trinsey, Alzheimer’s Association walk manager; and store manager Mike Workman.