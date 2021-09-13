G&E Hocker’s Supermarkets recently donated $11,000 to the 2021 Rehoboth Beach Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Having been supportive of the Alzheimer’s Association for many years, Hocker’s employees receive donations from customers as part of their “Forget Me Not” flower campaign.
A team from Hocker’s presented the donation to representatives of the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter on Aug. 27. The 2021 Rehoboth Beach Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Sept. 25 at Grove Park. To learn more, visit alz.org/delval/walk.