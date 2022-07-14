NRG Home East, and the electric power utility company in the Sussex County region, have pledged up to $250,000 to the Nemours Children’s Health hospital and plan to continue a partnership that has already delivered $200,000 to Nemours and children over the past five years.
“Not only is the new $250,000 pledge amount significant, but the cause is particularly noteworthy,” said David Schrader, communications manager of NRG East. “The money will be contributed to Nemours’ behavioral health programming. We all know that mental and behavioral health among young people is a big concern these days.”
The new $250,000 commitment to Nemours Children’s Health will be donated through NRG’s Choose to Give program. The pledge will directly support Nemours Children’s Health and its ongoing behavioral health programming, which aims to increase awareness and access to long-term treatment by integrating mental health services into primary pediatric care. The hope is to address emotional, developmental, behavioral, and mental disorders in kids. The approach will include detection and prevention through early screening and therapeutic interventions, paired with scaled access to mental health support through technology and telemedicine.
The $250,000 pledge continues the partnership between NRG and Nemours Children’s Health. Over the program’s five-year duration, Nemours Children’s Health has already received $200,000 to date as an existing NRG Choose to Give program partner.
NRG’s Choose to Give program allows customers to support local nonprofits simply by paying their electricity and natural gas bills. Through the program, NRG makes a $50 contribution to Nemours’s Children’s Health for every electricity customer that signs up for the plan. Then, each year the customer remains on the plan, NRG contributes 1 percent of the supply portion of the customer’s bill to that nonprofit.
Since Choose to Give launched in 2017, the program has contributed more than $6 million to seven nonprofit recipients.
Mark Mumford, executive vice president and chief executive of Nemours Delaware Valley Operations, and James Henley, assistant vice president of corporate alliances for Nemours Children’s Health System, accepted the pledge from NRG at the campus last Tuesday.
Jordon McConnell, vice president of sales for NRG Home East, provided the donation pledge.
NRG provides electricity and natural gas to 6 million customers.
Nemours Children’s Health is one of the nation’s largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children’s hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children’s seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe and high-quality care.