Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, this week announced changes coming to its overdraft program and fee schedule. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Fulton Bank will eliminate non-sufficient-funds and extended-overdraft fees for its consumer customers.
“We’ve received consumer customer feedback and this is another way we’re responding and helping,” said Andy Fiol, head of Consumer Banking, Fulton Bank. “This is just one of several changes we’ve made or are making to meet customers’ needs and expectations regarding overdraft fees.”
In 2021, Fulton Bank launched “Xpress Account,” a checkless account offering consumer customers many of the benefits of a checking account, without overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees, with a low monthly maintenance charge. The “Xpress Account” is certified under the BankOn National Account Standards, which are designed to encourage financial institutions to provide consumers with access to safe and affordable checking accounts.
“We will continue to evaluate our consumer products, services and fee schedule to ensure we are providing industry-leading services to our consumer customers while, at the same time, continuing to change lives for the better,” said Fiol.
Currently, customers have five consecutive business days to bring an overdrawn account positive before being charged an extended overdraft fee of $6 per day. The fee for the payment of each overdraft item, up to a maximum of four per day, is currently $39. To learn more, see Fulton Bank’s consumer disclosure. Customers can also call 1-800-385-8664 for more information.