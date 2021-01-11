Registration is open for the Delaware Small Business Development Center’s (SBDC) free “How to Start a Business” webinar, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Following the webinar, participants may then register for free one-on-one business advising with SBDC. The webinar has been offered several times in the last year to people interested in becoming entrepreneurs.
“We are now advising clients with a variety of business ideas, such as manufacturing, daycare centers, marketing and social media consulting, service businesses, food trucks and retail shops,” said David Root, director of SBDC Georgetown.
“No matter what you plan to start, the webinar will help you determine whether you are ready for what you need to do to move forward,” he added.
This webinar is for individuals who are considering starting their own business in Delaware for the first time. Workshop topics include:
- Why business plans are important no matter what type of business entrepreneurs start;
- The requirements that banks will have for financing, should entrepreneurs need it;
- What steps are needed to establish a business in Delaware;
- Developing a timeline to get a business opened; and
- What resources are available to help.
The Delaware Small Business Development Center is a unit of the University of Delaware Office of Economic Innovation & Partnerships, and is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the State of Delaware.
The Delaware SBDC delivers training programs and free professional consulting services to help innovators, startups, and most existing businesses formulate and execute strategies to grow and succeed. For more than 35 years, they have helped grow Delaware’s economy. The SBDC is the only statewide, nationally accredited program that provides high quality one-on-one consulting, training and information resources.
Register online at: https://delawaresbdc.org/training/events.