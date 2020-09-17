Locals looking for a new fitness home don’t have to look too far to cure their “fitness craze.”
The new Fitness Craze location at Bear Trap Dunes will be hosting an Open House Meet & Greet on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Owners Mel and Kim Royster are the founders and owners, and the married duo have been in the fitness industry for more than 27 years.
The Open House Meet & Greet will allow those interested to get an opportunity to tour the new studio, and get a jump start on heading in the right direction toward their next health and fitness goals.
The Fitness Craze offers personal training, small group training, youth conditioning, nutritional guidance, health/life coaching, healing hours and a variety of six-week programs tailored to clients’ specific interests and schedules. They also provide online Zoom classes for those who are interested in that venue.
For those looking for a fitness program that will change their body in every way, the Fitness Craze has them covered with their personal training program. They engage mind and body in order to achieve ultimate success. Whether they are looking to change their body composition, recover from an injury, increase muscle mass, workout during pregnancy, etc., they have all the tools people may need to succeed. They will help clients set realistic goals geared toward healthy exercise and nutrition for their bodies.
The Roysters said they don’t believe in getting in a client’s face and intimidating them, and will treat each client as a unique individual person. They can help people to train for a marathon, prepare for a body-building competition, or just to take a simple hiking trip.
“We don’t believe in fad diets or any of the quick exercise gimmicks you see on TV,” the Roysters said on their website. “It takes hard work and dedication. If you have tried everything in the book, and still on that rollercoaster ride, let us help develop a personal plan that can change your life. Helping clients lose thousands of pounds and counting is our mission. We guarantee you will get the results you deserve in the quickest time possible. Life is short and ‘There Are No Boundaries’ when it comes to your health and fitness.”
Those interested in touring the new location, but who would feel safer with a personal tour, can schedule a private tour by giving the Roysters’ a call. They said they want people to feel safe.
The new location inside Bear Trap Dunes is located at 21 Village Green Drive, Suite 102. People can contact them at (410) 533-0068 or visit their website at www.thefitnesscraze.com.