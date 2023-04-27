Fisher’s Popcorn of Delaware this week announced plans to build a manufacturing and wholesale facility in unincorporated Roxana that will quadruple the company’s manufacturing space.
While the 40-year-old company’s current Fenwick Island manufacturing facility is about 2,000 square feet, the new one will be almost 10,000 square feet, company representatives said this week.
The new facility will allow Fisher’s to increase production from eight bags per minute to 35 bags per minute, according to the announcement. The $4.85 million project will be located on Route 20, just east of Roxana, near European Coach Werkes, according to Fisher’s Vice President Russell Hall.
Hall said construction is set to begin in the coming weeks, as soon as Fisher’s receives entrance approval from the state Department of Transportation. Construction is expected to take nine months to a year, he said.
Once completed, the facility will employ 20 full-time, year-round workers in production and wholesale marketing positions. Fisher’s currently has 22 full-time employees in its manufacturing, wholesale, retail and e-commerce operations. The 20 new positions will be filled over the next three years, Hall said.
He said the site was chosen for its proximity to the company’s retail stores in Fenwick Island, Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach, as well as its proximity to other commercially zoned properties.
“Due to the lack of commercially or industrially zoned property in southeastern Sussex County, we had to rezone an AR-1 property to commercial zoning,” Hall said. The proximity to other commercial properties gave Fisher’s a better chance to successfully have the property rezoned, he said.
The new facility, to be situated on a 17-acre site, will consist of four components, Hall said: a warehousing and storage space, a small office space, a space for making popcorn and a space for packaging the popcorn.
The manufacturing and packaging areas will be separated, for humidity control, Hall said.
“Making popcorn is a steamy, humid process, while you want a low-humidity space for packaging the popcorn,” he said.
“All of the manufacturing done here will be specifically for the wholesale side of our business and will be distributed to grocery stores and other retailers,” he said. “All of our existing stores will continue to make their popcorn on-site, as we have since 1937.”
Fisher’s Popcorn was founded in Ocean City, Md. The Delaware company was founded nearly 50 years later by family members of the founders.
Even with the larger facility, Fisher’s plans to stay true to its roots, Hall said.
“All of the manufacturing done at this new location will also use the same recipe we’ve been using since 1937,” he said. “It’s very important to us that we continue to make the same popcorn our customers know and love.”
The additional space will allow Fisher’s Popcorn of Delaware to utilize new equipment — including two kettles and a large packaging machine — that will increase production capacity many times over.
Gov. John Carney weighed in on Fisher’s expansion plans this week, saying, “Fisher’s Popcorn has been a part of the Delaware beach experience and the Sussex County business community for 40 years, and we’re glad the company has chosen to expand here for its next phase of growth.”
Hall said the project has been in the works for several years. “We started thinking about the expansion in 2017-2018,” he said. “We started the process to acquire the property in 2019. We completed rezoning the property in 2021.”
He said once DelDOT issues an entrance permit, sitework will begin on the new facility, probably within the next two weeks.
“Everything has been approved by the County and their associated agencies,” Hall said. “The final piece we are in the process of completing are our construction permits.”
Fisher’s first Delaware location was opened in 1983.
“At that time, it was across the street from our current location,” Hall said. “The original location was actually inside a shed. Soon after, the Viking Golf complex was built on that site, with a permanent location for Fisher’s.
“In 2008, we built our own building across on the other side of Coastal Highway, where we’re currently located,” he said.
In addition to the stores in the three resort towns, Fisher’s sells its products online and in more than 2,000 grocery stores across the United States, including many Giant, Weis, Food Lion and Fresh Market locations.
Fisher’s Popcorn has been approved for a Jobs Performance Grant of $60,000 and a Capital Expenditure Grant of $145,500 from the Delaware Strategic Fund, through Delaware’s Council on Development Finance.
“We’re very grateful for the opportunity to expand our operations while still being part of our local community here in Delaware,” Hall said. “The grant assistance from the state is a key component to making this happen.”