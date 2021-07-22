Sands Fenwick Inc. has been recognized with a 2020 Hilton Legacy Award for New Build of the Year, for Fenwick Shores, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel. The property, managed by Real Hospitality Group (RHG), was designed as Fenwick Island’s first and only upscale hotel. The annual awards program celebrates owners and development partners in the Americas for contributions toward brand excellence and development efforts.
“We’re honored to be recognized by Hilton’s Americas Development leadership team for Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton,” said Spiro Buas, co-owner of Sands Fenwick. “Bringing the Tapestry Brand, a Hilton upscale property, to the quaint seaside town of Fenwick has been a wonderful experience. We want to thank Hilton for this honor and thank the residents of Fenwick Island for welcoming us into their community. A special thanks to Real Hospitality Group for their leadership throughout the development process and their expertise in hotel management as the Fenwick Shores Management team.”
The Legacy Awards are designed to recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton’s partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton’s development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience.
The 65-guest room Fenwick Shores is nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Little Assawoman Bay, with sweeping views and beach access. Designed to celebrate the island’s unique past, Fenwick Shores aims to honor the local history of merchant ships and the tradition of extending hospitality to travelers with nautical details, textures and finishes that are woven into the guest experience.
In keeping with the history of the island, interior designer Susan Kirkpatrick reached out to several local artisans and historians who were engaged to contribute. Town historian Dale Clifton, and Winnie and Tracey Lewis provided detailed accounts that inspired the names of the lounges and event rooms. The architect for the project was Keith Fisher.
Sands Fenwick Inc. is a subsidiary of Buas Enterprises Inc.