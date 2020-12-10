The owners and managers at the new Fenwick Shores Hotel in Fenwick Island feel the hotel is a perfect fit for the resort town and are happy to explain why.
The hotel — part of the Hilton Tapestry Collection — is located on Coastal Highway on the site of the former Sands Hotel.
Spiro Buas bought the Sands property in 2015, running it with his wife Marianne until it was torn down in 2018 to make way for the new hotel.
The Fenwick Shores opened on Oct. 15, and both Buas and Ron Loman — senior vice president of Real Hospitality Group, which manages the new hotel for him — said responses from guests have been overwhelmingly positive.
Buas said he considered several hotel companies before settling on the Hilton Tapestry brand, which he said he feels fits the Fenwick Island vibe the best.
“There couldn’t have been a better brand for the town,” Buas said.
The hotel has 65 rooms — 21 have two king-size beds and 44 have two queen-sized beds. Four are suites, with bedrooms separated by doors from the room’s living area. Every room also includes a couch with a pull-out bed.
All of the rooms have efficiency-style kitchens, with a microwave and a refrigerator, as well as dishes and kitchen accessories. All rooms also have Keurig coffeemakers with a selection of coffees.
The entire hotel is decorated in a beach theme — headboards have navy-and-white nautical drawings, artwork is beach-related, and materials were chosen with the idea that guests will be coming and going from the beach, which is just a short walk to the east.
Nowhere is the beach theme more apparent that in the hotel lobby, with its deep-blue patterned walls and driftwood textures. A starfish-studded chandelier hangs above, while the space is anchored by a fireplace flanked by waterfalls that are embedded in the walls.
Guests at Fenwick Shores can eat breakfast, lunch and dinner in the hotel, with the Mooncussers eatery offering light fare for lunch and dinner, while breakfast options include “grab-and-go” and an “express breakfast” that guests can order ahead. Those options are particularly appealing for the hotel’s business customers, Loman said. High-speed internet access is available throughout the building.
The hotel also features a fitness room with cardio equipment that is open 24 hours a day, Loman said. An outdoor pool also features seating and another dining spot, called Shipwrecked, which will offer such fare as pizza and made-to-order burgers during the warmer months.
Loman said that the hotel has gotten exceptional reviews from guests in its first few weeks of operation, earning a score of 92 among its brand, which ranks it at No. 2 among all Tapestry hotels.
“We really think we’re going to do great,” Loman said.
He added that the Tapestry brand, while considered “high end” among hotels, caters to families, as well as business clients.
A meeting space is available in Fenwick Shores. With 408 square feet of “reception” space added to the 1,152 square feet of meeting space, the meeting area can be set up for a number of different types of events. The large projection screen in the room adds another element; Buas said movie nights during the summer months could be offered to guests in the meeting room, as well as other family-oriented activities.
During the offseason, there are 13 employees in the hotel; as the summer season approaches, that number will grow to around 30, Loman said.
Opening a hotel in the midst of a pandemic, while challenging, has not kept Fenwick Shores from meeting its customers’ needs and expectations of safety, Loman said. Before a room is assigned to a new guest, it is thoroughly cleaned with special sanitizing formulas. After cleaning, each room is inspected, and when then inspector deems it property prepared, a sticker is placed across the door jamb of the room. Only the guest may remove the sticker.
“Once they check in, they’re the only ones in the room,” Loman said.
While the hotel just opened in October, reservations could be made months before that, and Loman said reservations are already being made for the summer of 2021.