Father-daughter combo gives new energy to construction firm

When Amanda Beam was a little girl, her father recalled with a laugh, her favorite TV channel was HGTV.
“She used to draw little houses on paper. So she was proud of it. She really seemed to enjoy it,” Mark Beam, owner of Beam Construction Inc. in Fenwick Island, said about his now-27-year-old daughter, who, to his delight, has grown up to work with him in the family business, as his office administrator.
“Amanda is educated as a teacher. She started getting involved with our company and I said, ‘Amanda are you sure you want to do it?’ I have been around quite a few people in 30 years in business and I have never seen anybody as organized, as able to deal with clients,” the 62-year-old Beam said.
“We’re a father and daughter team. It’s a perfect intergenerational connection,” his daughter added, remembering drawing blueprints as a child.
“I think she might take over the business when I retire. My goal is to continue working, to get a few vacations and start taking it easy in the next five years or so, and then let her take over. I want to work quite a bit longer. I enjoy it,” said Beam, who celebrated his third decade in business last year.
A graduate of the University of Delaware, where she majored in education, Amanda Beam taught fourth grade for two years and was working from home during COVID, when schools were closed. She started going to her father’s business in the afternoons and assisting.
“I liked it, so I didn’t go back to teaching the following year. Really, it’s been awesome. Every day is different. I love getting to know the clients. I am better at client relations and my father is more hands-on, in the field,” said Amanda Beam, who is involved in bookkeeping, scheduling, ordering, consulting with clients and even venturing into the field where construction takes place.
Her father is president of the company and project manager, and there are four full-time employees.
Her mother, a nurse at Indian River High School, helps with accounting. Her sister Brooke Beam designs company T-shirts and is involved in marketing, and her younger sister Chloe is a freshman in college, studying public health.
Mark Beam didn’t have Facebook or Instagram accounts, but Amanda Beam has started online marketing and attracted new customers, he said, adding that his advertising method used to be word-of-mouth.
“She is bringing me into the marketing age of technology and that has really helped,” he said.
“We have built over 120 houses in Delaware and Maryland. We are also licensed in Maryland for new construction,” Amanda Beam said. “Most of our homes are in Delaware, in Fenwick and also in Dagsboro, Ocean View. We do everything. We just finished three last year, and we have two big renovations going on. We have some lined up for fall and some new construction for next year.”
“My father wasn’t taking on as much work when my sister, Brooke, was playing soccer. He was very invested in that. He went to all the games. She played at the University of Richmond. She traveled to Europe. So when I started working with him, he got back up and booming again, and he got multiple houses going again,” she said.
Brooke Beam graduated from college in 2016 and works for a marketing firm in Los Angeles, but remotely, so she is able to also work for Beam Construction as her older sister gets more deeply involved.
“My dad and I are learning from each other,” Amanda Beam said, characterizing the construction business as challenging and detailed.
“So many different things go into building a custom home. You would never imagine all the selections. I am in the office 24 hours a day, it feels like, but I love it and I’m having fun with my dad. It has grown our relationship. He spent a lot of time with my sister with soccer. Now I am getting time with him,” she said.
“I was kind of winding down after close to 30 years, then Amanda joined me, and she has new energy. It’s a different game now,” her father said.
“I was in more of a relaxed mode, but we are now back up to full speed ahead, and it has been
fantastic.”