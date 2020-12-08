The American Council of Engineering Companies of Delaware (ACEC Delaware) recently unveiled the 2021 Grand Conceptor Award finalists and other recipients of its Engineering Excellence Awards. Delaware engineering firms submitted projects to be judged by public-sector representatives based on criteria including: cost, social and economic design virtues, innovative applications of new technologies, complexity, future value to the engineering profession and exceeding the needs of the client.
The selected projects are designed to serve as a model of the excellence, creativity and professionalism that the engineering industry provides to both private and public sector partners throughout the state of Delaware and beyond. ACEC Delaware’s annual Engineering Excellence Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in engineering and land surveying projects completed by Delaware firms.
Entries are accepted into one of three cost categories and 12 project categories: studies, research and consulting engineering services; building/technology systems; structural systems; surveying and mapping technology; environmental; waste and storm water; water resources; transportation; special projects; small projects; energy; and industrial and manufacturing processes and facilities.
All of the engineering work was done in the state of Delaware. Projects were entered into one of three categories based on the total cost amount of the project: $1 million or less; $1 million to $5 million; and $5 million or more. The top scorers in each cost category will receive the Grand Conceptor Award, Conceptor Award and Honor Award, respectively. All remaining participants will receive a merit award.
The three finalists per category are the representative firms that scored the highest in their respective cost category in alphabetical order. (There were only two submissions for Category A this year.)
For the awards ceremony, ACEC Delaware representatives said they were working closely with the E-week events committee to make a determination on how to best move forward given these extraordinary times and would announce that at a later time.
Grand Conceptor Award Finalists — $1 million or less — finalists are:
• “Channel Restoration at Avenue North…Helping Nature Take Its Course” — Landmark Science & Engineering
“Channel restoration at Avenue North redevelopment provides a natural, sustainable, reduced impact site feature. Structural and vegetative measures were designed for long-term bank stabilization. Steep slopes were protected with reuse of site rock, geotextile fabric, live willow stakes, and native landscaping. A two-tiered gabion basket structure that mimics a scour hole and weir to reduce velocity and inflow energy from up to 120 cfs of peak runoff from a +60-acre developed drainage area and two J hook rock flow vanes and scour pools in the channel bed direct and slow the stormwater, improving water quality and reducing risks to downstream infrastructure.”
• “Henlopen Transportation Improvement District” — Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson
“Due to the future development anticipated within the Henlopen Transportation Improvement District, Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc. (JMT) assisted DelDOT with the development of 2045 traffic volumes. A traffic analysis was performed to identify the needed roadway capacity transportation improvements along 43 roadway segments and 62 intersections within the TID study area. Consideration for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-vehicular traffic was a priority as the recommendations also included shared use paths. As a transportation-related impact fee, the TID will be a successful tool to ensure there is sufficient infrastructure to accommodate the area’s proposed growth for the next 25 years.”
Grand Conceptor Award Finalists — $1 million to $5 million — finalists are:
• “Front Street and Savannah Road Water & Sewer Improvements Board of Public Works (BPW)” — George, Miles & Buhr LLC
“The Lewes BPW upgraded its capacity to collect wastewater flows from the cityside of Lewes. Approximately 800-feet of existing 15-inch clay sanitary sewer pipe was replaced with new 18-inch PVC pipe, and 490-feet of existing 18-inch clay pipe was lined trenchlessly. Additionally, existing iron water mains were replaced with 12-inch PVC pipe improving system hydraulics and eliminating aging pipe. The work was completed on Front Street — in the downtown business district — requiring communication with businesses and complete renovation/beautification to the Front Street corridor. GMB assisted the BPW in accomplishing its goals below budget and within schedule.”
• “Senator Bikeway, A Capital Idea!” — Century
“The Senator Bikeway project created a safer, low stress corridor for non-motorized modes of transportation allowing continuous access between communities and Downtown Dover, schools and parks. This facility promotes clean air initiatives, economic development and healthy lifestyles. Included in this corridor is Delaware’s first two-way protected bicycle facility which provides bike lanes that are separated from vehicles. Also included in the corridor are wayfinding signs, sharrows and green pavement markings to further guide bicyclists along the corridor and highlight their presence to motorists.”
• “Trading Up: A New Training Space for Delaware’s Future Mechanics” — Becker Morgan Group Inc.
“Recognizing the need for qualified mechanics, Delaware Technical and Community College leveraged State and County funding, as well as partnerships with local automotive businesses, to secure an additional $1.97 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to build a $4.3M, 13,500-square-foot automotive education building on the Owens Campus in Georgetown, DE.”
“This Center will give students on Delmarva a great-paying trade to learn, allow them to stay and raise a family in the area instead of moving away for work, and give our area dealerships and diesel operators the workforce they so desperately need. This is a win-win for Delaware’s economy now and in the future,” U.S. Sen. Tom Carper said.
Grand Conceptor Award Finalists — $5 million or more — finalists are:
• “84” Christina River Force Main Emergency Repair”- Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson Inc.
“New Castle County’s Christina River Force Main (CRFM) conveys more than 50 million gallons per day of wastewater from a network of pumping stations. The CRFM crosses major highways; parallels an Amtrak corridor; and bisects the environmentally sensitive Churchman’s Marsh along its 10-mile alignment to the Wilmington Water Pollution Control Facility for treatment. When a defective section was discovered, JMT led the efforts to bypass the largest sewer in Delaware to prevent an environmental catastrophe. In under 4 months, a complex bypass design was completed and successfully constructed without disruption to service or nearby critical infrastructure or stakeholders.”
• “The Senator Margaret Rose Henry Bridge” — RK&K
“The Senator Margaret Rose Henry Bridge crosses the Christina River and provides a much-needed multi-modal connection between the Wilmington Riverfront’s west bank development and Market/Walnut Streets to the east. RK&K provided engineering services for the bridge and approaches from project development through construction engineering. The bridge and network of new approach roadways and multi-use paths will encourage economic development and community connectivity to enhance the quality of life, livability and sustainability of southern Wilmington. Through the use of innovative engineering techniques, many for the first time in Delaware, this bridge beautifully accomplishes these goals for generations to come.”
• “US 301: Successful Delivery of Delaware’s Newest Toll Road” — RK&K
“Delaware’s newest toll road, US301, extending from the Maryland/Delaware State Line to State Route 1, was opened to traffic on 1/10/2019 within the $636M budget. US301 is a 14-mile limited- access highway with 4 interchanges, 28 bridges, and tolls collected using Delaware’s first All Electronic Tolling (AET) system. The project resulted in the creation of 68 acres of new wetlands and, during its first year resulted in: Travel time savings of up to 20 minutes; Over 50% fewer trucks using “Old” US 301; and toll revenues that have exceeded projections. US301 is one of the largest transportation projects ever built in Delaware.”
The 2021 Engineering Excellence Awards judges were: New Castle County judge Morris Deputy, city manager, Middletown; Kent County judge Jason Lyons, director of Water & Wastewater, Dover; and Sussex County judge DelDOT Deputy Secretary Shante Hastings of Millsboro.
