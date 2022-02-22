Beebe Healthcare has a new cardiology electrophysiologist on its medical staff with the addition Dr. Maria Pia del Corral, MD.
Del Corral will practice at Cardiovascular Associates—Lewes and perform procedures at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.
She attended medical school and did her residency at the University of Milan in Italy and continued with a cardiology fellowship at Milan and at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. Her clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship was at George Washington University Hospital and the V.A. Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
Del Corral specializes in clinical cardiac electrophysiology. Electrophysiology (EP) is a branch of cardiology that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders.
A physician may refer a patient to a cardiac EP if the patient has symptoms of heart rhythm problems. These may include dizziness, fainting and fluttering feelings in the chest.
In additional to her in-depth medical training, she has participated in scientific journals and studies involving cardiology and EP.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Del Corral joining our esteemed array of cardiovascular colleagues,” said Thomas Trobiano, executive director of Cardiovascular & Neuroscience Services at Beebe Healthcare. “Her electrophysiology acumen coupled with her passion for optimizing patient care makes her an exceptional addition to our team.”