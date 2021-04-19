The financial services firm Edward Jones has hired Michael Franchino as the new financial advisor for its Ocean View branch office located at 111 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 3, Ocean View.
Franchino is enthusiastic about taking over the office.
“I joined this firm because I was impressed with its commitment to individual investors,” he said. “Now I’m looking forward to meeting with the individuals here to help them meet their financial goals.”
Franchino has 10 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Franchino and Branch Office Administrator Berni Sallac can be reached at (302) 539-3113, or visit the website at www.edwardjones.com/michael-franchino.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.