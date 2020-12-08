DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Transitioning Army and Army Spouse Global Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online at https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId=9137a3aa-dee3-4bf0-9bc4-ac0c00ee12e6. The free online event is open to all U.S. Army service members and military spouses.
The second largest organization in the country also employs the most diverse workforce in the world, organizers noted, adding that the U.S. military strongly relies on diversity among its ranks, with 43 percent of personnel represented by minorities.
“This widely diverse talent pool will one day transition from military to civilian employment, bringing unmatched talent to America’s employers,” representatives said, noting that RecruitMilitary is paving the way to connect them.
RecruitMilitary was recently appointed by the U.S. Army to serve as the sole transition resource for soldiers and their family members seeking civilian employment after military service. The company not only knows the value of the military’s diverse ranks but lives that philosophy, as 85 percent of its employees possess a military trained or affiliated background.
“We’ve seen a ripple effect over the past few years of organizations across the country prioritizing diversity and veteran hiring because they see the value of bringing this type of talent to shape the future of their organization,” said Tim Best, RecruitMilitary CEO and former U.S. Army special operations attack helicopter pilot.
“Companies realize that having their employees and leaders be representative of our nation’s wonderfully diverse population is critical to their success. And, they’ve discovered they can find that diversity, along with unmatched tangible skills and intangible attributes in the veteran population. Military-trained job seekers are an unmatched asset to any employer seeking diversity and hiring solutions with the most highly skilled and qualified workers in the country.”
A variety of positions will be up for hiring through the event, including full-time, part-time, contract, co-op and internship positions in a variety of fields and locations. Fair participants are being urged to review hiring organizations’ profiles in advance, prepare questions and write an “elevator pitch.” More information for job-seekers is available online at https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/RenderPage?fairPageId=1b7ffd6b-9162-4dfe-84ad-ac0c00ee12eb.