The Delaware Division of the Public Advocate and the Delaware Public Service Commission are advising customers who do not want to receive third-party supplier solicitations to opt out by the Sept. 30 deadline.
After the deadline, Delmarva Power will provide customer name, address, service information, and other data to alternative electricity suppliers (third-party suppliers) for marketing purposes. Once an opt-out selection has been made, customers will be removed from the marketing list for a period of three years.
A Delmarva Power bill insert in July highlighted the ways to opt out of the marketing list. Those include:
- Visit delmarva.com/YourChoice; or
- Call 1-800-375-7117, select Delaware, and press 4 for “everything else.” Once they have confirmed your account, they should say “more options” and then say “Energy Choice.” Callers should have their account number handy. Once within the Energy Choice options, press 1 to change privacy option.
“This is an important deadline for Delmarva Power consumers who want to remove their information from the marketing list of third-party suppliers,” said Public Advocate Drew Slater. “These consumer protections were put in place by the Public Service Commission and allow for a similar process that we are all familiar with, the FCC Do Not Call list. I implore consumers who want to opt-out to do so by the Sept. 30 deadline.”
“We’ve seen an increase in complaints at the Public Service Commission about excessive calls from third-party suppliers over the past several months,” said Raj Barua, executive director of the PSC. “If you do not wish to use a third-party supplier and don’t want to be solicited, now is the time to opt out. We are hopeful that Delmarva Power will see strong participation from customers between now and Sept. 30.”
The Delaware Public Service Commission regulates investor-owned public utilities and works to ensure safe, reliable and reasonably priced service. The Delaware Division of the Public Advocate advocates for the lowest reasonable utility rates, principally on behalf of residential and small commercial consumers, consistent with the maintenance of adequate utility service and an equitable distribution of rates among all classes of consumers.