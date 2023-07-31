Tickled Pink … Shopping with a Purpose presented a check in the amount of $6,800 to Brian Martin, president of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company (BBVFC) and Linda Maxwell, president of the BBVFC Auxiliary on Monday, July 17. The check represented the fundraising total for the sale of 136 retired Bethany Beach parking meters in Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach.
Elise Lindsey, co-owner of Tickled Pink, met Maxwell at the Taste of Bethany fundraiser for the BBVFC held at the Addy Sea. The BBVFC had a table with raffle items, as well as items for sale. One item was a retired Bethany Beach parking meter. Lindsey was immediately drawn to the meter and thought her husband would really enjoy one. Lindsey then asked Maxwell if she would be amenable to having the meters for sale in their shop.
“We are excited to have held such a successful fundraiser with Tickled Pink!” said Maxwell. “Initially, I thought we would have these meters in the shop throughout the summer and be lucky to sell 20 or so. We are thrilled that so many people wanted a piece of nostalgia. We were sold out within a few weeks.”
“We enjoyed being the BBVFC’s retail partner and are still pinching ourselves that so many residents and visitors purchased one of these retired meters for $50,” said Lindsey. “We had a meter mounted on a stand outside our door so people could envision one option to showcase their meter. Several said they were going to make a lamp, a bank and even post one by their outdoor shower to time guests’ showers so as to not run out of hot water for the next guest.”