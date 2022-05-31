Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is inviting job seekers to participate in a center-wide job fair, taking place every Tuesday from May 31 through June 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More than 60 retail partners are hiring full-time, part-time, year-round and seasonal associates, including Rue 21, Sunglass Hut, Ecco, Old Navy, Ann Taylor, Champion, Lee Wrangler, Offline by Aerie, Lacoste and more. Participants should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews with applicable résumés and cover letters. The job fair is free and open to the public.
The job fairs will take place at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach, Suite 1920, next to Gap in Tanger Seaside, 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive, Rehoboth Beach.