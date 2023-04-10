Area lifeguards received well-deserved recognition at the Quiet Resorts Lifeguard Awards, sponsored by the Bethany Fenwick-Area Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Each of the eight ‘below the inlet’ lifeguard squads honored a Lifeguard of the Year during the celebration at the Big Chill restaurant at the Indian River Inlet. Shown are the winners from each organization, with their captains who nominated them. Winners for 2022 were Grayson Fitzgerald, Bethany Beach; Nathan Venables, Delaware Seashore State Park; Gabe Tempert, Fenwick Island; Declan Burke, Middlesex; Grant Brown, North Bethany; Aidan Hopkins, Sea Colony; Ryan Riggione, South Bethany; and Noah Longest, Sussex Shores. Longest was not in attendance, having headed back to school in South Carolina, where he is captain of his school lacrosse team. Bethany Beach Lifeguard Capt. Joe Donnelly recognized the lifeguards who recently returned from the USLA National Championships with third-place honors, representing the Sussex County Lifesaving Association (SCLA). Donnelly noted that the two teams taking first and second place are much larger than Sussex County’s roster and are year-round lifeguards. The SCLA sent 57 lifeguards to the championships this year.