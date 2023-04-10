Local lifeguards honored

Area lifeguards received well-deserved recognition at the Quiet Resorts Lifeguard Awards, sponsored by the Bethany Fenwick-Area Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Each of the eight ‘below the inlet’ lifeguard squads honored a Lifeguard of the Year during the celebration at the Big Chill restaurant at the Indian River Inlet. Shown are the winners from each organization, with their captains who nominated them. Winners for 2022 were Grayson Fitzgerald, Bethany Beach; Nathan Venables, Delaware Seashore State Park; Gabe Tempert, Fenwick Island; Declan Burke, Middlesex; Grant Brown, North Bethany; Aidan Hopkins, Sea Colony; Ryan Riggione, South Bethany; and Noah Longest, Sussex Shores. Longest was not in attendance, having headed back to school in South Carolina, where he is captain of his school lacrosse team. Bethany Beach Lifeguard Capt. Joe Donnelly recognized the lifeguards who recently returned from the USLA National Championships with third-place honors, representing the Sussex County Lifesaving Association (SCLA). Donnelly noted that the two teams taking first and second place are much larger than Sussex County’s roster and are year-round lifeguards. The SCLA sent 57 lifeguards to the championships this year.

 Coastal Point • Kerin Magill

DNREC’s new beach patrol captain, Bailey Noel, is actively recruiting lifeguards for the summer 2023 season. Tryouts will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Sundays, April 16 and 30, and May 7, at the Sussex Family YMCA in Rehoboth Beach. Lifeguards are being sought for Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks.

Noel, a recent hire by the recreation and parks division, is a 15-year veteran lifeguard who has worked in Fenwick, North Bethany and most recently as a lieutenant with the Sea Colony Beach Patrol.

Those 16 or older who are interested in joining the beach patrol must sign up for and successfully complete a 2023 beach patrol tryout, fill out an application on-site and interview with beach patrol officers and senior staff following the tryout.

No experience is necessary, but beach patrol members must meet required physical fitness and swimming standards. The patrol also competes in various local, state, regional and national lifeguard competitions. Tryouts include a 500-yard swim within 10 minutes, freestyle stroke only, and a 1-mile beach run within 10 minutes.

The starting salary is $18.75 and bonuses of $250 to $500 are available for meeting various milestones throughout the summer season. A limited number of subsidized housing options are available to qualified applicants.

Beach patrol members receive paid Delaware State Parks Ocean Rescue Training, nationally accredited DOT Emergency Medical Responder Training, CPR/AED, oxygen administration, and trauma/medical care at the professional level, and advanced certification through the U.S. Lifesaving Association.

For more information about joining the Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol, go to https://destateparks.com/beachpatrol.