The Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project (SERCAP) is distributing free well testing kits for owners and users of private wells in Delaware. Co-sponsored by the Delaware Department of Public Health (DPH), the two-bottle test kits will be available by mail or may be picked up in person at SERCAP’s Frankford office until the end of December.
“Well owners and users don’t always realize that their drinking water may be contaminated with things you can’t see, taste or smell. Just because it tastes good doesn’t necessarily make it safe,” said Jean Holloway, SERCAP state manager. “The only way to know for sure is to test your water, and now it can be done at no additional cost.”
“This year, we have enough money in the budget to mail out the kits if someone can’t make it to the office,” said Holloway. “Last year, we could only hand them out in person. COVID has curtailed some of the planned activities, so we have a little extra money in the budget this year.”
SERCAP has outlined simple instructions for collecting the water samples, but the staff will also collect samples by appointment for homeowners who are unable to do it themselves.
SERCAP recently provided a series of one-hour webinars under the same grant, with the last one having been held on Nov. 4.
“Attendance was a bit disappointing, but if people are interested in attending a webinar and couldn’t make the last series, we can schedule more between now and the end of December if there is enough demand.”
Founded in 1974, SERCAP is in its 51st year of providing training and technical assistance to rural communities and rural residents. SERCAP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving seven states from Delaware to Florida. SERCAP is a member of the Rural Community Assistance Partnership, six similar non-profits serving all 50 states and the U.S. territories.
The local SERCAP office, located in Frankford, has a staff of four and serves all of Delaware and the Eastern Shores of Maryland and Virginia, though distribution of the test kits is confined to Delaware because they have been funded by the Delaware Department of Public Health. Interested well owners and users can contact any of the staff in the Frankford office to receive a kit by mail. Kits can be picked up in person at that office located at 5 Main Street, next to the fire hall in Frankford.
To request a test kit or for more information, contact the SERCAP office in Frankford at (302) 387-1619. For more information on SERCAP, visit www.sercap.org.