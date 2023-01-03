InFocus Financial Advisors Inc. will be starting its New Year Retirement Bootcamp workshop on Jan. 10. The workshop will be taught at the Lewes Public Library in Lewes. The classes include Retirement Success, Savvy Social Security and Retirement Investing.
Over the course of the three classes, they will cover the importance of basic strategies to plan a successful retirement, new ways to maximize Social Security benefit and how to position a portfolio to last in an unpredictable market environment. The goal is to help make people aware of the challenges in retirement and teach them suitable ways to prepare and overcome them.
The sponsor of the Retirement Bootcamp Series, Delaware Money School, will provide Certified Financial Planner Robert Jeter, CFP, CRPC, to instruct the workshop series. He regularly speaks to public and private audiences around the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware on various retirement related topics. His goal is to help people become aware of the challenges of investing in retirement and teach them suitable ways to overcome them.
Sessions include:
• Retirement Bootcamp: Retirement Success — Jan. 10, 5-6 p.m.
• Retirement Bootcamp: Savvy Social Security —Jan. 17, 5-6 p.m.
• Retirement Bootcamp: Retirement Investing — Jan. 26, 5-6 p.m.
Space is limited. Registration to attend the class can be done online at www.retireinfocus.com/educational-classes-2023 or http://www.demoneyschool.org/.